Iraqi dinar loses ground as US dollar surges in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar saw a notable rise this Wednesday morning in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.
Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that at the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, the dollar was trading at 160,100 dinars for every 100 dollars. This marked a significant increase from the previous day's rate of 158,800 dinars.
In local markets, the selling prices reached 161,000 Iraqi dinars, while the purchasing price stood at 159,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.
In Erbil, the selling price rose to 160,700 dinars, while the purchase price settled at 160,600 dinars for every 100 dollars.