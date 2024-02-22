Iraqi dinar drops in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the US Dollar rose slightly against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad markets and remained stable in Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that dollar prices surged slightly with the opening of the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges to record 152,300 dinars for 100 dollars.

In exchange shops in Baghdad, the selling price reached 153,250, while the purchasing price recorded 151,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.