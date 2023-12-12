Iraqi Oil Minister: Fossil fuels will remain the primary global energy source

Shafaq News / Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayyan Abdul Ghani, defended fossil fuel production today, Tuesday, in response to recent calls and appeals to limit and eventually phase out its use. These calls emerged from the "COP 28" climate conference held in Dubai, UAE.

This stance was articulated during his chairmanship of the second ministerial session on energy, the environment, and sustainable development, part of the 12th Arab Energy Conference.

Abdul Ghani, in his opening statement at the session, emphasized that fossil fuels will remain the primary energy source worldwide. He stressed the necessity of preserving oil as a strategic commodity for producing nations, emphasizing their reliance on oil-based energy sources as a key resource.

He highlighted the significance of the traditional energy sector, energy transitions in Arab nations, and their diverse pathways, including the shift towards renewable energy sources. Additionally, he stressed the importance of enhancing energy efficiency and the joint Arab market for electricity and green hydrogen.

Abdul Ghani further noted that while Arab nations produce oil, the thermal emissions largely result from industrialized nations utilizing this oil. He emphasized the need for these nations to enhance and optimize their equipment to harness this energy and reduce harmful emissions.