Iraqi MP submits request to Parliament to relieve IMN head from his post

Shafaq News / Independent MP Raed Al-Maliki revealed on Saturday that he has submitted a request to the Presidency of the Council of Representatives to propose a vote of no confidence in the President of the Iraqi Media Network (IMN), Nabil Jasim, in the upcoming session on Tuesday.

Al-Maliki stated, "I have submitted a request to the Acting Speaker of the Council of Representatives, supported by the signatures of council members, to propose a vote of no confidence in IMN President Nabil Jasim, and relieve him of his responsibilities."

He added, "The Speaker of the Council of Representatives has referred the request to the Parliamentary Division to take the necessary action, and it is expected that the vote of no confidence in Nabil Jasim will be proposed in the session next Tuesday."

The Council of Representatives voted on February 13, 2024, expressing dissatisfaction with the answers provided by the President of the Iraqi Media Network, Nabil Jasim, during his questioning in parliament.

On his part, Independent MP Mohammed Al-Ziyadi clarified to our agency, "The interrogating MP, Raed Al-Maliki, had many questions, but he condensed them to eight questions, and the answers provided by the IMN president were not convincing."

He explained that "according to the internal regulations of the Council of Representatives, members of the council will submit a signed request from 50 deputies demanding the scheduling of a date to dismiss Nabil Jasim from his post."

The Council of Representatives held its seventh session of the fifth electoral term of the third legislative year in the first legislative term, chaired by Mohsen Al-Mandalawi and attended by 169 deputies. The council began questioning the President of the Iraqi Media Network, Nabil Jasim.