Iraqi Parliament urges Al-Sudani to fulfill the Strategic Agreement during Washington visit

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Parliament recommended that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, who is visiting Washington, complete the implementation of the Strategic Framework Agreement in energy and investments.

The Strategic Framework Agreement is a 2008 pact between Baghdad and Washington; it serves as a vital blueprint for their bilateral relationship by establishing a foundation for cooperation across political, economic, security, and cultural spheres.

The agreement aims to support Iraq's economic growth and integration into the global marketplace, facilitate joint efforts on defense and security matters, and promote regional stability. Additionally, the agreement encourages educational exchange programs and initiatives that foster cultural understanding between the United States and Iraq.

In a statement, the Council of Representatives expressed "high confidence in the high-level Iraqi delegation currently visiting the United States under the leadership of the Prime Minister." affirming "support for the government's efforts to achieve the people's interests, sovereignty, and prosperity."

The Parliament recommended that the Iraqi delegation "prioritize the completion of the implementation of the Strategic Framework Agreement,, which includes focusing on development, scientific exchange, investments, and energy."

The statement concluded with a hopeful note: "We all hope that the Iraqi people will witness positive results that will increase the pace of security and prosperity."