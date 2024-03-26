Iraqi Parliament to vote on amending law for persons with disabilities and special needs

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliamentary Committee of Labor, Social Affairs, and Displaced Persons revealed on Tuesday that Parliament is set to vote on amending Law No. 38 of 2013 concerning persons with disabilities and special needs.

Committee member Amir Al-Maamouri told Shafaq News agency that signatures have been gathered from Parliament members, urging the inclusion of the law amendment in Wednesday's session agenda for approval.

Al-Maamouri emphasized the importance of the law for persons with disabilities and special needs for “providing essential facilities, rights, and privileges to this segment of society.”

Under the proposed amendment, beneficiaries, including employees, retirees, and recipients of social care, are entitled to an extra salary. Additionally, the amendment assigns the Care for Persons with Disabilities and Special Needs Authority the responsibility of offering educational programs and resources for individuals with disabilities and their families. It also aims to create a conducive work environment for them across various ministries and service departments.

Previously, Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs spokesperson Najm Al-Aqabi noted that Law No. 38 of 2013 already includes privileges such as granting a salary to appointed full-time employees.

Currently, over 220,000 citizens in Baghdad and other provinces receive the full-time employee salary, totaling 170,000 Iraqi dinars monthly.