Iraqi Dinar weighed down as US Dollar gains ground in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The exchange rate between the US dollar and the Iraqi dinar surged on Wednesday, casting shadows over the financial landscape of both Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.
According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the dollar's value ascended as al-Kifah and al-Harithiya stock exchanges opened their doors, reaching a staggering 162,200 dinars per 100 US dollars. This marked a stark increase from the previous day's rates, which stood at 161,000 dinars per 100 dollars.
Our correspondent noted that the selling prices in local currency exchange markets in Baghdad soared to 163,250 dinars, while the purchasing rate settled at 161,250 dinars for every 100 US dollars.
In Erbil, the selling price hit 161,550 dinars, and the buying price settled at 161,450 dinars for every 100 US dollars.