Iraqi Dinar weakened as US Dollar exchange rates rise

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar saw an increase in both Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that the dollar's prices surged with the opening of the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges in Baghdad, reaching 154,000 dinars for every 100 US dollars, compared to yesterday's rate of 153,600 dinars.

Our correspondent noted that selling prices at exchange offices in the local markets in Baghdad reached 155,000 dinars, while the buying rate stood at 153,000 dinars for every 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the exchange market also recorded an increase, with selling prices reaching 154,450 dinars and buying prices at 154,350 dinars for every 100 US dollars.