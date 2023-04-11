Iraqi Dinar slightly weaker against US Dollar on main exchange markets

Shafaq News / The exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar rose slightly on Tuesday at the main stock exchange in Baghdad and the capital of Kurdistan Region, Erbil.

According to a correspondent of Shafaq News Agency, the Central al-Kifah Exchange in Baghdad recorded this morning a rate of 144,250 Iraqi dinars per 100 US dollars, while yesterday morning the prices were 144,100 dinars.

Our correspondent indicated that the buying and selling prices have increased in exchange offices in local markets in Baghdad, where the selling price reached 145,250 dinars for every 100 US dollars, while the buying prices reached 143,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also saw an increase, where the selling price reached 143,500 dinars, and the buying price reached 142,500 dinars