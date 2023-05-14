Iraqi Dinar depreciates against the US Dollar in major exchanges

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi Dinar witnessed an increase today, Sunday, at the main stock exchange in the capital city of Baghdad, as well as in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that both al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges in Baghdad recorded a rate of 146,200 Iraqi Dinars for 100 US dollars this morning. In comparison, yesterday's rate stood at 146,000 Dinars for 100 US dollars.

Furthermore, our correspondent noted that buying and selling prices have risen at currency exchange stores in local markets in Baghdad. The selling price reached 147,250 Iraqi Dinars for 100 US dollars, while the buying price stood at 145,250 Iraqi Dinars for 100 US dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the exchange rate also experienced an increase. The selling price reached 147,000 Iraqi Dinars for the US dollar, with the buying price at 146,900 Iraqi Dinars for 100 US dollars.