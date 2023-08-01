Iraqi Dinar Surges Against US Dollar in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar have shown an increase in both Baghdad and Erbil.

The central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 150,000 dinars against 100 US dollars. A rise from the previous day's rates, which stood at 149,500 dinars for the same amount of dollars.

Moreover, within the local markets in Baghdad, exchange shops reported a selling price of 151,000 dinars for the US dollar, while the purchase price was set at 149,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region experienced an increase in exchange rates. The selling price of the US dollar reached 149,950 dinars, while the purchase price was 149,900 dinars for every 100 dollars.