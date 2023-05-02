Iraqi Dinar Gains Ground as US Dollar Exchange Rate Drops

Shafaq News/ The US dollar exchange rates against the Iraqi dinar decreased on Tuesday on the central stock exchange in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a report by Shafaq News agency, the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad recorded an exchange rate of 142,100 Iraqi dinars against 100 US dollars, compared to 142,500 dinars against 100 dollars on the previous day.

Similarly, exchange shops in local markets in Baghdad saw a decrease in the buying and selling prices. The selling price reached 143,000 dinars, while the purchase price reached 141,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the Kurdistan Region's capital, the dollar price also decreased, with the selling price reaching 142,400 dinars and the purchase price reaching 142,300 dinars for 100 dollars.