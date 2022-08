Shafaq News/ Iraq collectively grossed 10.608 billion dollars from oil sales in July 2022, according to a survey by the state oil marketer, SOMO.

Crude oil exports amounted to 101,191,236 barrels, yielding 10,608,000,000 dollars, the SOMO survey said.

The average price of an oil barrel stood at $103.60 a barrel, according to the survey.