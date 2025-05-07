Iraq urges Azerbaijan’s SOCAR to invest in oil projects

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani called on Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR to invest in Iraq’s oil extraction sector.

During a meeting in Baghdad with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, al-Sudani expressed Iraq’s commitment to developing its partnership with Azerbaijan and welcomed SOCAR’s involvement in oil projects, according to a statement from his office. He noted Iraq’s ongoing efforts to boost natural gas production and attract major international energy firms.

Bayramov, in turn, conveyed greetings from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and extended an invitation for al-Sudani to visit Baku.

The discussions also addressed existing investment opportunities, with both sides agreeing to activate joint initiatives to deepen cooperation. It also touched on regional developments, focusing on Israel’s continued strikes on Gaza and Lebanon.