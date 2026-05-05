Iraq urged to rethink oil export strategy toward global storage model

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq should reconsider its oil export strategy by investing in storage facilities in consumer countries with a capacity of up to one billion barrels, rather than relying primarily on pipelines through neighboring states, oil expert Hamza al-Jawahiri indicated on Tuesday.

Al-Jawahiri told Shafaq News that pipeline projects, despite their importance, face major political and security risks, noting that “Iraq remains relatively vulnerable to disruptions or control pressures from transit countries in the event of disputes.”

He pointed to the high cost of pipeline infrastructure, estimating investments at up to $27 billion, in addition to ongoing maintenance and operational expenses, as well as transit fees imposed by host countries.

Some countries have sought high transit charges, he added, citing earlier proposals under which Jordan could have received up to $10 per barrel for oil transported through its territory.

Al-Jawahiri noted that establishing strategic storage in consumer markets would provide Iraq with “greater flexibility, reduce exposure to political or logistical disruptions, and improve its ability to manage oil flows more steadily in global markets.”

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