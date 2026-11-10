Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Ankara

Iraq remained the top buyer of Turkish food products in the first ten months of 2026, with imports falling to $1.2 billion from $1.4 billion a year earlier, data from the Turkish Exporters Assembly (TİM) showed.

Iraq accounted for 12.5% of Turkiye’s exports of cereals, pulses, oilseeds, and related products, followed by the United States with $735.8 million.

The sector’s exports totaled $9.9 billion from January through October, including $1.03 billion in October alone.

Chocolate and cocoa products generated $886.5 million in exports, followed by biscuits and sweet wafers at $859.3 million and pasta at $847.5 million.