Iraq to stop burning associated gas by 2025

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Ali Abdul Amir Allawi, confirmed that Iraq will stop burning associated gas by 2025.

Allawi said during his participation in the Green Middle East Summit in Saudi Arabia that "this requires the government to allocate an exceptional budget exceeding $3 billion for the next four years."

"Stopping burning associated gas would go towards replacing all liquid fuels from crude oil and fuel used in power plants with natural gas, and working to develop refineries' competencies and improve fuel specifications by establishing huge investments in this field."

He pointed out that "Iraq is seeking, through this summit, to start developing plans to transform the future of our countries and all their economies into a green future free of emissions and in a gradual manner that guarantees the sustainability of life without harming the economies of our countries."

"We have no choice but to stand up to this danger and find solutions based on nature", he pointed out.

Last July, the World Bank revealed that Iraq is the second-worst country in the world in terms of gas flaring, indicating that it conducts flaring and its associated greenhouse gas emissions are about 10 million tons annually.