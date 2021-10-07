Iraq publishes its gas production in August 2021

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-10-07T08:19:15+0000

Shafaq News / Iraq produced 2,735 MMCF per day of associated gas last August. The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced today, Thursday. "The production of combustible oil reached 1398 MMCF per day. The Ministry published on its official website, North and Central Oil Company production: 342 MMCF of associated gas and 112 MMCF per day of combustible gas. Basra, Dhi Qar and Maysan oil production: 2393 MMCF/day of the associated gas and 1286 MMCF per day of combustible gas." It indicated that "Iraq's dry gas production reached 1262 MMCF daily, while the production of liquid gas reached 5,401 tons per day." Initial estimates of the Ministry released that Iraq possesses about 124 trillion cubic feet of gas as a reserve; 70% is associated gas. Iraq also ranked eleventh among the countries in the world rich in natural gas after Russia, Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the Emirates, America, Nigeria, Venezuela, and Algeria.

