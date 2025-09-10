Iraq targets doubling liquefied gas exports by 2028

Shafaq News – Basra

Iraq could double its liquefied gas exports by 2028, Basra Gas Company Director General Khaled al-Bataineh announced on Wednesday.

Speaking to Shafaq News, al-Bataineh outlined three production streams: one feeding power plants, another supplying cooking fuel—partly for export—and a third channeling condensates to oil refineries.

He noted that Iraq achieved self-sufficiency in liquefied gas for domestic use in 2016 and has since boosted output, stating, “We currently export 4,000 tons per day for cooking fuel. By 2028, that figure could reach 8,000.”

Iraq ranks 12th globally in proven natural gas reserves for 2025, according to CEOWorld magazine. In July, Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani reaffirmed the government’s goal to end associated gas flaring—the practice of burning off natural gas released during oil production—by 2029.

