Iraq surpasses KSA in oil exports to US

Shafaq News / The U.S. Energy Information Administration revealed a significant surge in Iraq's oil exports to the United States, surpassing those of Saudi Arabia during the past week.

The administration, citing data disclosed in a chart, stated, "the average U.S. imports of crude oil from eight major countries during the past week amounted to 4.978 million barrels per day, a decrease of 1.105 million barrels per day compared to the preceding week, which stood at 6.083 million barrels per day."

Furthermore, the administration detailed that "Iraq's oil exports to the United States reached 306,000 barrels per day in the past week, marking an increase of 26,000 barrels per day compared to the previous week, with an average of 280,000 barrels per day." Highlighting the source of America's oil revenue, the report indicated that "the highest oil revenues for the U.S. during the past week came from Canada, averaging 3.291 million barrels per day, followed by Mexico with an average of 524,000 barrels per day. Oil revenues from Saudi Arabia amounted to 291,000 barrels per day, followed by Brazil at 209,000 barrels per day."

According to the administration, "U.S. crude oil imports from Colombia averaged 143,000 barrels per day, from Ecuador at 125,000 barrels per day, and from Libya at 89,000 barrels per day. Notably, no quantities were imported from Russia and Nigeria."