Iraq stands as Jordan’s second-largest market for tech exports

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Amman

Iraq ranked second among destinations for Jordan’s engineering, electrical, and information technology exports during the first nine months of 2025, according to data from the Jordan Chamber of Industry.

The figures showed that the exports reached 1.231 billion Jordanian dinars (about $1.74B), up from 1.115 billion dinars in the same period of 2024, reflecting a 10.4% growth rate.

The chamber described the sector as a core contributor to Jordan’s industrial output, with current production approaching 2 billion dinars (about $2.82B). Export distribution placed the United States first with a 48% share, followed by Iraq at 12%, Saudi Arabia at 8%, Switzerland at 5%, and the United Arab Emirates at 4%.

Data from the Amman Chamber of Commerce indicated that Iraq ranked as Jordan’s largest overall export destination in the first 11 months of 2025, importing goods worth about $771 million, supported by 3,207 certificates of origin.



