Iraq slips to 29th in global gold reserves ranking

Shafaq News / Iraq has dropped one spot in the latest global ranking of countries with the largest gold reserves, according to the World Gold Council’s June report.

The report placed Iraq 29th out of 100 countries, down from 28th in the previous update. Regionally, Iraq ranked fourth among Arab nations, following Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Algeria.

The country's gold holdings remained steady at 162.7 metric tons, accounting for 12.9% of its total foreign reserves.

The US topped the global list with 8,133 tons of gold, followed by Germany with 3,351 tons, and Italy with 2,451 tons. At the bottom of the list were Iceland and Tobago, each holding just two tons.