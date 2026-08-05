Iraq ships 7K+ tons of cement to Syria monthly

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Damascus

Iraq's state-run Al-Qaim Cement Plant has reached its full design capacity of 840,000 metric tons annually, enabling it to meet domestic demand while exporting around 7,500 metric tons of sulfate-resistant cement to Syria each month.

The General Company for Iraqi Cement, part of the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, said the facility produces about 70,000 metric tons monthly, supplying Al-Anbar and other Iraqi provinces. It added that the plant operates around the clock to strengthen Iraq's self-sufficiency and expand the country's cement exports.

Iraq launched its first cement exports to Syria through the Al-Waleed border crossing in May. At the time, Musheer al-Ramah, head of the media office for Syria's border crossings and customs authority, said the shipments were expected to increase local supply, stabilize prices, and support Syria's construction sector and related industries.

A senior economic adviser at Syria's Ministry of Economy previously told Shafaq News that Baghdad and Damascus aim to double bilateral trade within the next two years, with commercial exchange expected to surpass pre-war levels before the end of 2027.