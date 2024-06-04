Iraq shipped over seven million oil barrels to US in March: EIA

Shafaq News/ Iraq shipped over seven million barrels of crude oil and oil products to the United States in March, data released by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) on Tuesday showed.

An EIA table reviewed by Shafaq News Agency revealed that Iraq's exports of crude oil and oil products in March reached 7.75 million barrels, up by 2.395 million barrels from February's 4.680 million barrels.

Overall, OPEC's exports of crude oil and oil products to the US in February amounted to 38.69 million barrels, with Saudi Arabia leading the way with 11.559 million barrels exported during the same period.