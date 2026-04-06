Iraq sends third oil shipment via Syria, 180 tankers en route

Shafaq News- Damascus

A third shipment of Iraqi fuel oil reached Syria’s Al-Tanf crossing on Monday, with 180 tankers heading toward the Baniyas refinery, a Syrian official told Shafaq News.

Safwan Sheikh Ahmed, director of corporate communications at the Syrian Petroleum Company, said the convoy arrived at 5:00 p.m. local time and is expected to reach Baniyas later today as part of an Iraq-Syria agreement to transport oil overland for export via Mediterranean ports to international markets.

Iraqi lawmaker Ali Shaddad earlier explained to our agency that authorities are working on alternative routes as the US-Israeli war on Iran disrupts traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and reduces output from southern fields, with contingency plans aimed at maintaining export flows despite logistical and security constraints.