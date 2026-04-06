Iraq delivers second humanitarian shipment to Iran

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Red Crescent received a second shipment of humanitarian aid from Iraq as regional conflict continues to drive humanitarian needs, Iranian Fars news agency said on Monday.

Razieh Alishvandi, Deputy for International Humanitarian Law Affairs at the Iranian Red Crescent, noted that the shipment included technical equipment for debris removal, shelter and living supplies, medical aid, and quantities of food.

“The assistance was organized in response to a religious decree issued by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, and in coordination with Iraq’s holy shrines,” Alishvandi explained, adding that international contributions received so far, naming Russia, China, India, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and the Republic of Dagestan among countries that have sent humanitarian aid.

She noted that Tehran had not formally requested international assistance, stating that all aid had been provided voluntarily and managed through official diplomatic channels in coordination with Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

Last month, the Abbasid Shrine in Karbala launched a fundraising campaign to support people affected by the ongoing wars in Iran and Lebanon.