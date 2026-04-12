Iraq secures 123rd spot in 2026 global prosperity index

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq ranked 123rd out of 193 countries in a 2026 global prosperity index, underscoring a widening gap between economic resources and living standards, CEOWORLD Magazine reported on Sunday.

The index measures prosperity beyond income and growth, focusing on how countries translate wealth into health, education, services, and overall well-being. Iraq scored 51.56 points, placing it in the “moderate to weak performance” range.

At the top of the global ranking, Switzerland led with 97.92 points, followed by Iceland with 97.81 and Australia with 97.70. Germany and Norway also remained among the highest performers.

In regional terms, the United Arab Emirates topped the Arab world, ranking 13th globally with 94.04 points. Saudi Arabia followed with 88.25 points, then Bahrain with 86.01 and Qatar with 82.70.

Oman ranked fifth in the region with 81.68 points, followed by Kuwait with 76.99, Jordan with 65.60, Tunisia with 64.80, and Egypt with 62.35. At the bottom of the index, Djibouti recorded 26.80 points, placing it in the “fragile prosperity” category.