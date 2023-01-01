Iraq's weekly crude exports to US surged last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, had its exports to the United States, the world's second-largest importer, surge last week.

Data obtained by Shafaq News Agency from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the United States imported 5.580 thousand bpd of crude from eight countries last week.

The US daily crude imports averaged 289 million bpd from Iraq during this period.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.504 thousands bpd, followed by Mexico (581 thousands bpd), then Saudi Arabia (473 thousands bpd).