Iraq's weekly crude exports to US dropped last week, EIA says

Shafaq News/ Iraq, OPEC's second-largest exporter, had its exports to the United States, the world's second-largest importer, drop last week.

Data obtained by Shafaq News Agency from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that the United States imported 5.078 million bpd of crude from eight countries last week.

The US daily crude imports averaged 195 million bpd from Iraq during this period.

Canada remains the top boost of the U.S. oil imports with 3.419 million bpd, followed by Mexico (511 million bpd), then Saudi Arabia 433 million bpd).