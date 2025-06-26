Iraq's oil exports top 500 million barrels in early 2025

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq exported more than 500 million barrels of crude oil in the first five months of 2025, according to official figures released by the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO).

The data shows that Iraq’s total crude oil exports from January to May reached 507,699,760 barrels, averaging 101,539,932 barrels per month.

The vast majority of these exports came from southern and central oilfields, with 492,543,872 barrels shipped through Basra ports. Oil exports from the Qayyarah field in the northern province of Nineveh, near Kirkuk, totaled 4,745,590 barrels during the same period.

Additionally, Iraq exported 1,649,316 barrels from the modern Kirkuk storage site to Jordan.

SOMO reported that oil revenues from March, April, and May amounted to $20.8 billion.