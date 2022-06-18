Report

Date: 2022-06-18T06:05:10+0000
Iraq's oil exports to the United States increased last week

Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed that Iraq's export oil to the United States increased to 555 thousand bpd in the last week.

EIA stated in a report, "The United States oil exports recorded 6.144 bpd in the second week of June."

The top three source countries for U.S. import oil are Canada (3.394 million bpd), Saudi Arabia (681 thousand bpd), and Mexico (608 thousand bpd). "

It indicated that "U.S. crude oil imports from Columbia is 292 thousand bpd, Ecuador is 227 thousand bpd, Brazil 206 thousand bpd, and Nigeria 181 thousand bpd."

Iraq is the second-largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia and holds the world's fifth-largest proved crude oil reserves. 

Most of Iraq's major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.

