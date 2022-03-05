Iraq's oil exports to the United States increased in last week
Category: Economy
Date: 2022-03-05T11:29:33+0000
Shafaq News / The Energy Information Administration (EIA) Data showed, on Saturday, that Iraq's export oil to the United States increased to 295 thousand bpd in the last week.
EIA stated in a report, "The United States oil exports recorded 5.186 bpd in the last week."
The top three source countries of U.S. import oil are Canada (3.630 million bpd), Saudi Arabia (520 thousand bpd), and Mexico (497 thousand bpd). "
It indicated that "U.S. imports of crude oil from Columbia is 144 thousand bpd, and Brazil is 57 thousand bpd."
Iraq is the second-largest crude oil producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) after Saudi Arabia. It holds the world's fifth-largest proved crude oil reserves. In addition, most of Iraq's major known fields–all of which are located onshore–are producing or are in development.