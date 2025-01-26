Iraq's oil exports to the US surge in one week

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the United States decreased last week, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA.)

The EIA reported on Sunday that the average US crude oil imports from nine key countries reached 6.064 million barrels per day (bpd) last week, an increase 109,000 bpd from the previous week’s average of 5.964 million bpd.

The report said that Iraq’s oil exports to the US averaged 218,000 bpd last week, which represented 66,000 bpd less than the previous week’s average of 152,000 bpd.

Canada led the oil imports to the US last week, averaging 4.329 million bpd, followed by Venezuela with 416,000 bpd, Colombia came next with 286,000 bpd, and Saudi Arabia with 256.000 bpd.

According to the EIA data, the US imported 244.000 bpd from Mexico, 156.000 bpd from Nigeria, and 138.000 bpd from Brazil.