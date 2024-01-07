Iraqi oil exports to the US declined last week: EIA

Shafaq News/ Iraqi oil exports to the United States declined during the past seven days, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The EIA's latest weekly data showed that U.S. imports of crude oil from Iraq averaged 239,000 barrels per day (b/d) during the week, down by 141,000 b/d from the previous week's average of 380,000 b/d.

Total U.S. crude oil imports from nine major suppliers averaged 5.909 million b/d during the week, up 1.037 million b/d from the previous week's average of 4.872 million b/d.

The EIA's data showed that the largest U.S. crude oil imports during the week came from Canada, at an average of 3.796 million b/d. Mexico was the second-largest supplier, at an average of 952,000 b/d. The United States also imported 305,000 b/d from Brazil, 171,000 b/d from Libya, 139,000 b/d from Saudi Arabia, 129,000 b/d from Columbia, 95,000 b/d from Nigeria, and 83,000 b/d from Ecuador.