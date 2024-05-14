Iraq's oil exports to the US surge by over 60% in April

Shafaq News/ Iraq's crude oil exports to the United States jumped by over 60% in April to reach 8.866 million barrels, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

The country's oil exports to the US averaged 295,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April, up from 176,000 bpd in March.

Iraq was the fourth-largest exporter of crude oil to the US last month, behind Canada, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia. It was also the second-largest Arab exporter, after Saudi Arabia.

The EIA data showed that Iraq's exports to the US were steady throughout April, with weekly averages of 142,000 bpd in the first week, 308,000 bpd in the second week, 309,000 bpd in the third week, and 307,000 bpd in the fourth week.