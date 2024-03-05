Iraq's oil exports to the US exceed 115 million barrels in 2023

Shafaq News / The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Tuesday that crude oil exports to the United States surpassed 115 million barrels during 2023.

According to EIA’s report, Iraq exported approximately 115.263 million barrels of crude oil and its products to America during the past year.

The administration added that Iraq's exports of oil and its derivatives in December amounted to 6.922 million barrels, an increase of 1.571 million barrels compared to November, which recorded 5.351 million barrels.

EIA noted that OPEC's exports of crude oil and its products to America during the 12 months reached 489.69 million barrels, with Saudi Arabia leading in the highest export rate to the United States. Saudi Arabia's exports totaled 1,476,373,000 barrels during the same period.