Iraq’s oil exports to US exceed $400M in January

Shafaq News / Iraq exported over $400 million worth of crude oil to the United States in January 2025, according to the latest monthly report from the US Census Bureau.

The report stated that Iraq shipped 5.62 million barrels of crude to the US last month, generating revenues of $442 million.

Among Arab oil exporters to the US, Iraq ranked second after Saudi Arabia, which led with 9.61 million barrels. Libya followed in third place with 2.15 million barrels, while Kuwait and the UAE ranked fourth and fifth with exports of 1.4 million and one million barrels, respectively.