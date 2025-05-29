Iraq’s oil exports surpass 4M barrels in first third of 2025

Shafaq News/ Iraq exported more than 400 million barrels of crude oil during the first four months of 2025, the country’s State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) reported on Thursday.

According to official data, total crude exports between January and April reached 406,062,835 barrels, averaging just over 101.5M barrels per month.

The majority—392.17M barrels—was shipped from southern and central oil fields via Iraq’s Gulf ports. Exports from the Qayyarah field in Kirkuk totaled 3.79M barrels, while 1.34M barrels were delivered from Kirkuk to Jordan.

SOMO also declared that revenues from March and April crude exports totaled $14.45B.