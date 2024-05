Shafaq News/ Iraq's Ministry of Oil reported on Wednesday that the country's oil exports for April totaled 102,386,818 barrels.

According to the State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO), oil fields in central and southern Iraq contributed 100,921,250 barrels to the total exports. Additionally, the Qayara field accounted for 1,016,962 barrels, while exports to Jordan reached 448,606 barrels.