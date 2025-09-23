Iraq’s inflation edges up 0.8% in August

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Planning reported on Tuesday a slight increase in the inflation rate for August, rising by 0.8% compared with July, which had seen a 0.1% decline.

Ministry spokesperson Abdul Zahra al-Hindawi said in a statement that annual inflation for August 2025 decreased by 1% compared with the same month in 2024.

He attributed the monthly rise to higher prices in three key categories: food and non-alcoholic beverages, which increased by 1.7%; housing, up 0.1%; and miscellaneous goods and services, up 0.6%

In contrast, four other categories recorded price declines, while five remained unchanged from July levels.