Iraq’s gold reserves rise 4.7% in H1 2025

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s gold reserves increased in value by 4.76% during the first half of 2025, driven by higher global gold prices, the economic observatory ECO Iraq reported on Tuesday.

Iraq currently holds 162 tons of gold as part of its national reserves. The value of one ton rose from $105M in January 2025 to $110M by the end of June, directly boosting the total value of the country’s gold holdings.

The observatory noted that the recent rise in global gold prices reflects broader market volatility and has affected reserve valuations across many countries, including Iraq. Regular monitoring of gold prices, it said, allows Iraq to more accurately assess its reserves and take economic measures to safeguard purchasing power.

In July, the Central Bank of Iraq confirmed the trend, reporting an increase in the value of gold within Iraq’s foreign currency reserves. According to official statistics, the value of gold reached 22.492T IQD in April, up 5.62% from 21.228T in March. The figure also marked a 17.72% rise from December 2024, when gold stood at 17.834T IQD, and a sharp increase compared with December 2023, when reserves were valued at 12.293T.