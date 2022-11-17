Report

Iraq’s exposure to US securities was up over $36 billion in September

Date: 2022-11-17T07:10:51+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraq’s holding of US government securities surged to $36.9 billion in September 2022.

Latest data from the US Treasury Department showed that Iraq’s balance of US Treasury bonds raised by 51.31% to reach $36.905 billion, after it was $35.650 billion in August 2022, indicating that “the bonds, including long-term guarantees by $25.346 billion and short-term guarantees by $11.559 billion.”

According to the US Treasury securities holding, Japan is at the top ($1120.2 billion), followed by China, with an exposure of $933.6 billion at the end of September.

At the third spot was the United Kingdom, withholding worth $663.3 billion, Belgium ($325.1 billion), and Cayman Islands ($301.5 billion), followed Luxembourg ($298.6 billion) and Switzerland ($278 billion).

As for the Arab world, Saudi Arabia is at the top with 121 billion dollars, followed by Kuwait with 49.9 billion dollars, the UAE (48.3 billion dollars), then Iraq with 36.9 billion dollars.

