Iraq’s exposure to U.S. securities passed $30 billion in 2022

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-16T09:11:36+0000
Iraq’s exposure to U.S. securities passed $30 billion in 2022

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s holding of U.S. government securities reached 31 billion $ until June 2022.

The latest data from the U.S. Treasury Department showed that Iraq’s balance of U.S. Treasury bonds is $ 31.965 billion.

According to the Federal Reserve and the U.S. Department of the Treasury, foreign countries held a total of 7.74 trillion U.S. dollars in U.S. Treasury securities as of December 2021.

The bonds include long-term guarantees (15.939$ billion) and short-term guarantees (16.026 billion $).

According to the U.S. Treasury securities holding, Japan is at the top ($1,236.291trillion), followed by China, with an exposure of about $967.778 trillion.

At the third spot was the United Kingdom, with a holding worth $ 615.413 billion.

Luxemburg had 306.833 billion dollars, Saudi Arabia with 119.155billion dollars, Oman (6.702 billion dollars), and Kuwait (45.957 billion dollars).

