Iraq's economy set to grow by 4.1% in 2025, ranking eighth in IMF report

Shafaq News/ The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expressed optimism about the economic growth of Arab countries in 2025, expecting Iraq's economy to grow by over 4%.

In its October report, the IMF highlighted, “Libya leads Arab countries with an expected economic growth of 13.7%, followed by Sudan at 8.3% and Djibouti at 6%. Additionally, the UAE is projected to grow by 5.1%, Saudi Arabia by 4.6%, Mauritania by 4.2%, and Egypt by 4.1%.”

Iraq ranked eighth, with a predicted economic growth of 4.1%, followed by Somalia at 4%, Morocco at 3.6%, Kuwait at 3.3%, Bahrain at 3.2%, Oman at 3.1%, Algeria at 3%, and Jordan at 2.9%.

At the bottom of the list were Qatar, Tunisia and Yemen, with growth rates of 1.9%, 1.6%, and 1.5%, respectively.