سیاسة

rss

كوردســتانيات

أمـن

مجتـمع

أخرى

اقتصـاد

عربي ودولي

القسم الفيلي

ريـاضة

منوعـات

فيديو

تقارير وتحليلات

مقـالات

كل الاخبار

Iraq's U.S. Treasury Bond holdings jump to 26+ billion dollars

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-05-23T09:55:27+0000
Iraq's U.S. Treasury Bond holdings jump to 26+ billion dollars

Shafaq News/ Iraq has boosted its U.S. Treasury Bond holdings by $2.117 million, settling at $26.203 billion in February 2022, 2.82% above January's $24.086 billion.

According to the Federal Reserve and U.S. Department of the Treasury, Iraq's holdings are $11.348 billion in long-term securities and $14.855 billion in short-term securities. These securities account for 0.3% of the Global holdings.

Saudi Arabia keeps the top holdings among Arabs with $115.461 billion, followed by Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates with $46.815 and $45.64 billion. Iraq ranked fourth with $26.203 billion. Oman and Morocco's holdings stood at $5.69 and $3.672 billion each.

Japan and Mainland China hold the greatest portions globally. Japan held $1.232382 trillion in U.S. securities. China held $1.03959 trillion worth of securities.

related

Iraq's U.S. Treasury Bond holdings gain +0.9 billion dollars

Date: 2022-03-20 07:18:48
Iraq's U.S. Treasury Bond holdings gain +0.9 billion dollars

Iraq is India's top biggest oil supplier, February data

Date: 2021-03-15 09:02:31
Iraq is India's top biggest oil supplier, February data

Iraq feels pull of European demand for Russian crude alternatives

Date: 2022-05-14 07:29:04
Iraq feels pull of European demand for Russian crude alternatives

S&P: Iraq's SOMO excludes Basrah Light from 2022 crude allocations options

Date: 2022-03-06 09:05:30
S&P: Iraq's SOMO excludes Basrah Light from 2022 crude allocations options

Emirates to resume flights to Baghdad and Basra next month

Date: 2020-07-27 12:55:55
Emirates to resume flights to Baghdad and Basra next month

Balancing oil and non-oil revenues is unfeasible in the short run, Minister of Finance says

Date: 2021-08-26 12:23:50
Balancing oil and non-oil revenues is unfeasible in the short run, Minister of Finance says

The Commission of Integrity prevents a six billion dinars illegal operation

Date: 2021-01-13 10:58:57
The Commission of Integrity prevents a six billion dinars illegal operation

Dollar exchange rates in Iraq

Date: 2021-06-05 09:04:16
Dollar exchange rates in Iraq