Iraq's U.S. Treasury Bond holdings jump to 26+ billion dollars

Shafaq News/ Iraq has boosted its U.S. Treasury Bond holdings by $2.117 million, settling at $26.203 billion in February 2022, 2.82% above January's $24.086 billion.

According to the Federal Reserve and U.S. Department of the Treasury, Iraq's holdings are $11.348 billion in long-term securities and $14.855 billion in short-term securities. These securities account for 0.3% of the Global holdings.

Saudi Arabia keeps the top holdings among Arabs with $115.461 billion, followed by Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates with $46.815 and $45.64 billion. Iraq ranked fourth with $26.203 billion. Oman and Morocco's holdings stood at $5.69 and $3.672 billion each.

Japan and Mainland China hold the greatest portions globally. Japan held $1.232382 trillion in U.S. securities. China held $1.03959 trillion worth of securities.