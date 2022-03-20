Iraq's U.S. Treasury Bond holdings gain +0.9 billion dollars

Shafaq News/ Iraq has boosted its U.S. Treasury Bond holdings by $923 billion, settling at $23.425 billion in January 2022, 3.94% above December 2021's $22.502 billion.

According to the Federal Reserve and U.S. Department of the Treasury, Iraq's holdings are $9.710 billion in long-term securities and $13.715 billion in short-term securities. These securities account for 0.3% of the Global holdings.

Saudi Arabia keeps the top holdings among Arabs with $119.402 billion, followed by Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates with $50.578 and $44.788 billion. Iraq ranked fourth with $23.425. Oman and Morocco's holdings stood at $5.297 and $3.733 billion each.

Japan and Mainland China hold the greatest portions. Japan held $1.303062 trillion in U.S. securities. China held $1.060114 trillion worth of securities.