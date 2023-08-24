Iraq ranks among largest foreign holders of U.S. bonds, Treasury Reports

Shafaq News/ The U.S. Treasury revealed on Thursday that Iraq has secured its position as one of the largest foreign holders of U.S. Treasury bonds.

The Treasury's most recent data detailed, "Iraq, while raising its holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds by $300 million in June, slipped to the 37th position among the countries with the highest ownership of U.S. Treasury bonds. This list includes 38 countries." The Treasury further indicated that the country that gained a higher rank was Peru, which pushed Iraq down to the 37th spot.

The report stated that "Iraq's holdings of these bonds reached $33 billion in June, reflecting a 0.92% increase from the previous month, during which Iraq held $32.7 billion worth of bonds. Furthermore, this value marked a 3.12% increase from June 2022."

The Treasury's data also indicated that Iraq was the fourth largest Arab nation regarding U.S. Treasury bond ownership, following Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait. Leading the chart was Japan, holding the highest position with $1.105 trillion, followed by China with $835 billion, the United Kingdom with $672 billion, Belgium with $332 billion, and Luxembourg with $331 billion.