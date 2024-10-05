Iraq's Per Capita GDP projected to exceed $6,000 in 2029: Statista analysis

Shafaq News/ The German website Statista, specializing in market and consumer data, reported that Iraq's per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is approximately $6,000 in 2024.

According to a report published by the website, Iraq's per capita GDP is currently $5,978 and is expected to rise to $6,824 by 2029.

“The highest per capita GDP in Iraq over the past 15 years was in 2013, at $7,021, while the lowest was in 2009, at $3,701," the report added.

This indicator describes the per capita GDP at current prices; thus, the GDP was first converted from the national currency to US dollars at current exchange rates and then divided by the total population.

Notably, GDP is a measure of a country's productivity, representing the total value of goods and services produced over a specific period, typically one year.