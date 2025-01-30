Iraq’s Per Capita GDP to hit $6,000 in 2025

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will reach $6,000 annually by 2025, the German website Statista, specializing in market and consumer data, projected on Thursday.

GDP is a measure of a country's productivity, representing the total value of goods and services produced over a specific period, typically one year.

According to the website’s data, Iraq's per capita GDP will continue growing between 2025 and 2029, increasing by $971 (13.93%) over this period. By 2029, it is projected to reach $6,971, marking six consecutive years of growth.

“The highest per capita GDP in Iraq over the past 10 years was in 2022, at $6,818, while the lowest was in 2014, at $4,656,” the data showed.

Notably, this indicator describes the per capita GDP at current prices; thus, the GDP was first converted from the national currency to US dollars at current exchange rates and then divided by the total population.