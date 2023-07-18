Iraq's Oil Exports to the US Reach 46 Million Barrels in Q1 2023

Shafaq News / The US Energy Information Administration announced on Tuesday that Iraq's oil exports to the United States had reached approximately 46 million barrels during the first quarter of 2023.

According to a table published by the administration, "Iraq's exports of crude oil and its products to the United States during the first quarter of 2023, specifically January, February, March, and April, amounted to 45.998 million barrels, reflecting a 37% increase compared to the same period in 2022, during which oil exports to the United States stood at 29.029 million barrels. This also represents a 65% surge compared to the same period in 2021, when Iraq's oil exports to the United States amounted to 16.112 million barrels."

The report further highlighted that the highest rate of oil exports to the United States during the first quarter of 2023 was recorded in February, reaching 12.168 million barrels. Conversely, the lowest rate was observed in April, with exports amounting to 10.942 million barrels.

Moreover, it was noted that the highest export rate for the first quarter over the past ten years was recorded in 2018, when Iraq's oil exports to the United States reached 86.317 million barrels.

Iraq accounts for approximately 10% of its oil exports to the United States, placing it among the top ten exporting countries to the US, alongside Canada, Mexico, and Saudi Arabia..